Mpumalanga’s most dangerous areas for women unveiled

Mpumalanga is facing a growing crisis of sexual violence. This according to the latest crime statistics. They reveal that Kabokweni, Pienaar, and Piet Retief are now among South Africa’s top 30 areas for reported rape cases.

These communities have become the most dangerous places for women in the province.

From April to June 2024, a total of 646 rape cases were reported in Mpumalanga. This is a 5.2% increase from the same period in 2023.

Kabokweni alone recorded 41 rape cases, doubling the figures from the same period in 2020. Pienaar and Piet Retief each reported 35 cases, with Piet Retief’s numbers nearly tripling from 2020.

Siyabonga Jentile, the president of Not In My Name International NPC, expressed deep concern.

Disturbing trend

“The increase in rape cases in Mpumalanga signifies a disturbing trend. It demands urgent and concerted action,” he told Sunday World.

The impact of these crimes is devastating for the victims, many of whom know their attackers. According to the stats, 316 of the cases involved perpetrators who were family members or friends.

“The reality that many rapes occur within homes adds layers of trauma and fear for the victims,” Jentile added. He emphasised the need for safe spaces and better resources for survivors.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Mpumalanga is also alarmed by these figures. Teboho Sekaledi, the party’s spokesperson on community safety, security, and liaison, also expressed concern.

“Kabokweni and Piet Retief are among the Top 30 Police Stations across the country with the highest increase in reported rape cases.”

Failure in current interventions

He pointed out that the numbers show a failure in the government’s current interventions.

“Both Not In My Name International and the DA are calling for urgent action. They believe that increased police presence in these hotspots is crucial. However, they also stress the importance of community engagement.

“Addressing gender-based violence, particularly rape, requires more than just policing. It demands a shift in societal attitudes,” Jentile said.

The DA plans to meet with the MEC of community safety, security, and liaison, Jackie Macie, to discuss the situation. They want to hear the MEC’s plans for dealing with the rise in rape cases.

Rape hot spot areas

Sekaledi stated: “It is deeply concerning that sexual violence cases have increased in the province. This demonstrates that the government’s current interventions are not yielding positive results.”

The situation in Mpumalanga is dire. The rising numbers in Kabokweni, Pienaar, and Piet Retief are a cry for help. Jentile concluded: “It is our collective responsibility to respond with urgency and resolve.”

Attempts to obtain comment from the department of community safety, security and liaison were unsuccessful.

