Mrs SA hopeful Palesa Matjekane launches own denim label

Palesa Matjekane, who is eyeing the Mrs SA 2022 crown, has added fashion design to her many titles. This as she gears up to launch a denim fashion line, Maison Lisa, on April 2.

The tenacious Matjekane, who has made it to the semi-final round of the beauty contest, also featured in the 2020 beauty contest but did not succeed.

She said more than making women feel good through fashion, she also wants to encourage them to never give up.

“As women, we owe it to ourselves to chase after our own dreams no matter how big or small. Regardless of how many times you have tried, the aim is to never give up until we grab hold of that dream, because it is possible,” said Matjekane.

About her business ventures, Matjekane said the name Maison Lisa derives from the two women who are her pillars of strength.

“My mother and grandmother are both named Elisabeth, so Lisa in short. My grandmother Elizabeth Makwa was aspiring to be a designer when she fell pregnant with my mother Elisa Makwa. So, this brand pays tribute to three phenomenal generations.

“I wanted to celebrate and pay homage to the women who made me who I am today. The women who groomed me, and every garment is made to honour them.”

Matjekane’s collection – from denim jeans, dresses, jackets, skirts, and shorts – embrace African women bodies and figures of all shapes and sizes.

She shared: “Women, especially African women, struggle to find jeans that are suited for our bodies. We tend to have a smaller waist and fuller hips. Some are short, tall and we are all unique, and the market does not cater for all our shapes.

“The brand is to celebrate and embrace the African figure in its uniqueness.”

A veteran in marketing and advertising with over 10 years of experience, the Sebokeng beauty holds a BCom in Marketing qualification. She was hit by the fashion bug while travelling with her mother to New York, London, and Brazil.

Matjekane has also walked the South African Fashion Week ramps and posed for billboard and magazine spreads.

“I got my experience working for big fashion industries such as AFI Prive Platinum Group, Jenni Button, and Hilton Weigner. That gave me a perspective of the fashion industry and how it works,” she said.

Married for 10 years with two children, Matjekane said her passion for fashion reawakened when she first entered Mrs South Africa in 2020.

“I am excited for the journey ahead and using a platform such as Mrs SA sisterhood to learn and grow with other women, and paving a way for the next generation to come.”

