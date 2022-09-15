‘Mshishi’ back in the 18 area for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has recalled Mamelodi Sundowns’ dribbling wizard Themba “Mshishi” Zwane after bowing to huge public pressure.

Broos chose a competent squad and they will use the up-coming Fifa calendar week to play international friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana on Saturday and Tuesday next week.

Broos was adamant that Zwane and other previous Bafana players including Thulani Serero, Lebogang Manyama, Andile Jali and Thulani “Tyson” Hlatswayo will not form part of his plans to rebuild and revive the national team.

Besides Zwane, TS Galaxy’s on-form goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has also been rewarded with a call-up. Buthelezi kept five clean sheets in Galaxy’s opening matches.

Luke le Roux, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Zakhele Lepasa, Mihlali Mayambela, Pule Mmodi and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are the other newbies in the team.

“We start again and it is an opportunity to try and win games. I want two victories. The players are aware of that,” said Broos.

“If we can win two matches, the confidence in the team will be back again. The confidence of the people will again be there. It will not be easy games because it is Botswana and Sierra Leone, but again we have to win the two games.”

Full Bafana team:

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi

Defenders:

Nyiko Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Terrence Mashego, Innocent Maela, Rushine de Reuck, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thibang Phete, Aubrey Modiba

Midfielders:

Goodman Mosele, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Luke le Roux

Forwards:

Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayambela, Pule Mmodi, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota

