Mshololo delves deeper into Meyiwa’s murder crime scene

Accused number five lawyer, advocate Zandile Mshololo, is expected to delve deeper into the eligibility of the crime scene where Bafana Bafana skipper Senzo Meyiwa took his last breath.

This after state witness and forensic police officer Thabo Mosia testified during cross-examination at the Pretoria High Court on Monday that he did not inspect for blood traces in Meyiwa’s vehicle, which was used to transport him to the hospital.

Mosia was the first forensic officer to arrive at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, where Meyiwa was gunned down during an alleged botched robbery on October 26 2014.

Since the beginning of her cross-examination last week, Mshololo had raised concerns about Mosia’s incompetence when he collected evidence at the crime scene.

Last week Mshololo revealed to the court the pictures of the crime scene and questioned why there were only eight photographs and how the evidence was collected, to which Mosia testified that he was being guided by the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu.

That led to Mshololo believing that Mosia failed to execute his job if he needed to be guided while on scene. She also questioned Mosia about failing to take photographs of blood stains when he first arrived at the scene.

“Why did you not take pictures the first thing you arrived at the scene? Is there anything that prevented you from taking the pics?” she asked.

Mosia responded: “I had to first call the task team management so we can all deliberate in continuing with the evidence.”

On Monday Mshololo read witness statements that revealed one of the first people to arrive on the scene found water on the floor and saw a neighbour, Maggie Phiri, picking up empty beer cans because “she didn’t want the police to see that the people in the house were drinking alcohol”.

Mosia then admitted that he found no blood stains on the kitchen floor. The court heard earlier during the trial that Meyiwa was shot in the Kitchen and that he bled profusely.

The trial continues…

