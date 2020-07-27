Mshoza heads for divorcefontein 

Kwaito queen’s five months marriage is over

A Kwaito queen Mshoza’s five months marriage to Prince Dlamini has reached an outro and she is refusing to press the repeat button.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Mshoza and Dlamini have gone their separate ways and are heading for divorcefontein.

Mshoza, who registered her marriage to Dlamini at the Home A­airs in February this year and was expected to walk down the aisle in December, confirmed that they are no longer an item.

“All I can confirm is that I’m not in a relationship now, what does that mean? Yes, I can confirm that I’m not in a relationship,” she said when asked if she had broken up with Dlamini.

Sonto, as Mshoza is affectionately known in showbiz, declined to disclose the rationale behind the crumbling of her union.

News that Mshoza and Dlamini’s marriage has disintegrated came to the fore when Sunday World antennas, who saw her in Cape Town hobnobbing with Nigerian singer Oluwa Kuwait for several days before the lockdown, alleged that the two are now closer than before and Mshoza has no intention of saving her faltering marriage.

Speaking anonymously, Mshoza’s close friend said the two singers met at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town just days before the lockdown in March to discuss potential business.

“The meeting was scheduled for two hours, but ended being six hours because they ended up enjoying each other’s company,” said a friend.

“Oluwa booked an upmarket restaurant for a quick chat and was meant to attend another meeting in Tableview, but he ended up cancelling it to spend more time with Mshoza. “Conversation was owing, the champagne was on tap and one meeting led to two more. They also dined and wined. Mshoza was supposed to stay for two days in Cape Town, but ended up staying four days. I went to the airport alone and had to leave her there with him.”

The friend said Kuwait has been driven bonkers by Mshoza’s charm and beauty and continued to check up on her even when she fell sick from the Coronavirus last month.

“Although she might be ratchet at times, Mshoza knows her story. She is business-minded, and he liked that about her. She has been glowing since she met the guy.” Another friend alleged that Mshoza and Kuwait are lovers, but said he didn’t believe the affair will last.

“The Oluwa guy is too young, bathong. Mshoza needs an older guy with stability. This Oluwa person might be great fun, but I think Mshoza is just a fan of his music. “Oluwa is a serious artist who has worked with big names, he needs a young girl around him, not someone older. But you never know, love might win in the end,” he said.

The friend said Kuwait had no idea who Mshoza was when they first met, but was introduced to her by a friend, Timothy Okoluse. Okoluse confirmed that he introduced Mshoza to Kuwait.

“She needed someone to assist her with her music direction, and I introduced her to Oluwa. What happened after that is not my business. I don’t know,” explained Okoluse.

Mshoza’s publicist Thanduxolo Jindela declined to comment, saying he didn’t want to comment on the singer’s love life.

“Yes, Sonto is in a relationship, but I cannot divulge the name of the person. I am happy and we should all be happy for her. Yes, her stay was extended in Cape Town,” shared Jindela. Dlamini couldn’t be reached for comment as his cellphone rang unanswered.

Mshoza’s mother-in-law, Dudu Nkosi, who was planning a traditional wedding for her son in December, said she was not aware of their separation.

“I speak to her everyday and no one told me anything. I wouldn’t know because I don’t live with them, even my son has not told me anything about that. I’m shocked.” she said

Author



Philani Mzila,



Ngwako Malatji