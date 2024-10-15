Msizi Njapha loses his lead role on ‘UMkhokha the Curse’

The role of Khulekani Mthembu on Umkhokha the Curse telenovela, played by Msizi Njapha, has ended. The actor played the lead role on the series and became a fan favourite.

Msizi told Sunday World that his role was discontinued at its peak and he was still enjoying it.

Writers had other ideas about the character

“I really enjoyed playing Khulekani, we had so many similarities and differences. But I guess it’s time to let go,” he said.

“I know there’s a rumour that seems to suggest that I was becoming big-headed and egoistic on se. But this is not true.

My storyline came to an end. Obviously, writers felt they needed to change Khulekani’s direction,” he said.

“In our work environment it happens all the time. Characters come and go and it’s natural. It’s the nature of the industry.

In our world there are no permanent characters. At some point a lead character will become redundant. And it will be forced to exit the series,” he continued.

However, he confirmed that there were issues from time to time.

Challenges did exist

“Any work environment has its own challenges, and and UMkhokha the Curse set was no different. I had my share of problems and challenges with certain individuals.

“But those issues were amicably resolved. They were not even major. I guess it was a matter of misunderstanding, but nothing serious,” he said.

But he would not delve into those issues.

“It’s really not worth it because I’m starting a new page and a new chapter in my life. What is important is that I enjoyed being on the set of UMkhokha. It gave me a chance to build my name on screen. This was actually my big break.

“I worked with great people and at no stage did I feel small or undermined. Now I can be counted amongst main actors in Mzansi” he said.

Onto new, bigger projects

He disclosed that he is already working on something big.

“I will not be off screen for long. Unfortunately, I cannot divulge much for now except that I’ll be making a huge comeback in the next few weeks. I will also be working on my music,” he said.

“I also want to thank everyone I worked with on set of UMkhokha the Curse. The Mvelase family became my second family. I also want to thank the producers, directors and everyone I worked with,” said Msizi.

