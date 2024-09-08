Municipality pays two  officials for one job

The Naledi Local Municipality in North West is caught in the middle of a legal battle which has seen it having to employ and pay the salaries of two accounting officers.
This came after the dismissed municipal manager, Modisenyane Segapo, returned to work in August, defying a North West High Court order that his appointment was unlawful.
