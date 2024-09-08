News

Municipality pays two  officials for one job

By Sunday World
Naledi Local Municipality in North West is caught in the middle of a legal battle which has seen it pay the salaries of two accounting officers.

This came after the dismissed municipal manager, Modise­nyane Segapo, returned to work in August, defying a North West High Court  order that his appointment was unlawful.

