Municipality talks tough after rise in land invasions in Polokwane

Illegal land invaders have been warned by the Polokwane municipality in Limpopo that they will be subjected to the full force of the law.

The outskirts of Seshego, a township in Polokwane, have seen an increase in unlawful land occupations in recent days.

Sunday World has learnt that some of the land being distributed by the illegal agents is privately owned.

The land, which includes the extensions outside of Polokwane and the area along Matlala Road, has been unoccupied for many years.

The municipality has issued a warning to land grabpers to stop occupying the property, emphasising that violators risk jail time and the demolition of their buildings.

The land invaders, who are mostly from Seshego, claimed that they are in dire need of land and that being put on these acres of land is their only choice.

Long lines formed over the weekend in Juju Valley’s shack settlement, where the questionable stand distribution process was conducted.

Properties are privately owned

Agents in ANC and EFF uniforms assigned stands to dozens of landless residents.

But ever since the bloody clashes that occurred during the general elections in 2024, which left many seriously hurt and property destroyed, the parties have not improved their relationship.

Juju Valley settlement on private property began when EFF members responded to party leader Julius Malema’s call to occupy land, which sparked the land invasion.

Thipa Selala, the municipal spokesperson, affirmed that the properties are privately owned.

“Any claims that the municipality has granted permission to occupy land are false and misleading. The rightful landowners have been informed and are taking action,” said Selala.

“Should illegal occupation extend onto municipal land, the municipality will enforce bylaws, remove structures, and take legal action. Lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

According to Finkie Mamadi, she braved the scorching sun on Saturday and waited for her land allocation for several hours.

The mother of three was arrested and held in the holding cells at the Seshego police station for the weekend two years ago after the municipality called the police.

I am not going to jail again

“To be landless is frustrating because even if you have plans to build a house of your dreams for you and your family, your plans will never materialise,” said Mamadi.

“After I was allocated the stand on Sunday, I started the process of erecting a shack, but since I learnt through social media that the municipality is threatening to call the police, I am abandoning what I have started. I’m not going to jail again.”

Percy Ramusi declared that he would proceed with building a shack.

“I have been looking for a stand for the past five years,” he said.

“If you go to Moletjie, you find people claiming to be representing the chief, and they send you from pillar to post demanding huge bribes.

“I decided to be part of this land invasion because it is the only way to go.”

