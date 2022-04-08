Municipality under mandatory intervention for controversial R15m stadium

The government has placed the Enoch Mgijima local municipality under mandatory intervention for its shoddy and controversial work during the construction of a stadium that cost the municipality a whopping R15-million in 2021.

On Thursday, the cabinet said in a statement that the municipality in the Eastern Cape failed to make progress in improving its financial and service delivery performance.

The mandatory intervention allows government to directly assume responsibility.

“To give effect to the assumption of responsibility, national cabinet representatives will shortly be deployed to the municipality. The minister of finance will delegate powers to the national cabinet representatives, and will also be supported by a multi-disciplinary team of experts,” said the cabinet.

Also in trouble is the Mangaung metro. It was also placed under mandatory intervention by the Free State provincial government.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, together with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are expected to brief the media next week on plans for national intervention.

