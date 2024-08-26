Murder case weighs heavily on Letlape family

Leading ophthalmologist and Action SA member of parliament Dr Kgosi Letlape says the constant postponement of his daughter’s murder case is taking an emotional toll on the family.

The body of his daughter celebrity pastry chef Thembekile Letlape was found at her boyfriend Sibusiso Zitha’s house in Fourways, Johannesburg, on May 30.

Zitha faces seven charges, including murder, two counts of malicious damage to property, two counts of domestic violence, one count of perjury for lying to the court about pending cases, and failure to appear in court.

On Monday, during Zitha’s brief appearance, the case was transferred from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to the Johannesburg High Court.

Speaking to Sunday World a distraught Letlape said the matter was hanging heavily on the family.

“For us as a family, nothing changes. We have lost our daughter and that is what we have to deal with, which has become our permanent reality, irrespective of what happens. We still have to deal with our loss and see how life goes forward.

“The process takes far too long. We have to relive the episode all the time and the postponements are traumatic. We are trying to find a way to move forward. All of us are affected differently and the important thing is that we are there for each other,” said Letlape.

“The trauma is different for each person but supporting each other is where most of the strength comes.”

Family spokesperson Sello Sethusha said the state prosecution and investigating teams have been helpful.

“The state prosecution has informed the family that the high court will hear the matter, and we are fine with that decision as long as it will guarantee the delivery of justice,” said Sethusha.

“This case presents a great opportunity to send out a strong message against gender-based violence and femicide,” he said.

“While this is heavy on us, we understand that such cases do take time to finalise. We must respect the processes and procedures of the legal system.

“We also want to applaud the prosecution and investigation teams for their efforts and utmost care in handling this and other such cases,” Sethusha said.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case was transferred to the high court because murder cases are referred to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions as the charge deals with femicide, which carries the penalty of life sentence.

“The accused did not appear for bail because he abandoned bail, which is outside the scope of the prosecution,” he said.

The state said there are two witness statements that still need to be submitted. Zitha will appear in the Johannesburg High Court on October 2.

