Musa Khawula to spend more weeks in jail as he abandons bail

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula has withdrawn his bail application.

This comes after Musa was charged with hate speech, crimen injuria, and violating Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020. He dropped his bail application at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The case stems from disparaging remarks he made about public personalities businessman Ze Nxumalo and posting his wife, former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green on his X page.

Lawyer confirmed bail abandonment

Khawula’s lawyer, Ofentse Nkwang, told the court that applying for bail in this matter would be futile because he still had to apply for bail in another matter in the Forchville Magistrate’s Court.

“I have consulted with the accused. There have been certain developments from the last sitting. The accused was charged for another matter in the Carletonville court, where he is appearing.

Awaiting conclusion of investigation into separate case

“After consulting extensively with the accused, we have decided to abandon the bail application. We will not be proceeding with the bail application anymore. I’m not quite sure how far the investigations are with regard to this matter,” said Nkwang.

The case was postponed to February 18.

Meanwhile, the Carletonville case stems from the incident that happened in February 2021. Khawula allegedly struck someone with his car and fled the scene without calling for help.

NPA confirms separate Carletonville matter

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana gave further details. She said it was alleged that on February 20 2021 at around 6pm near Mponeng Mine in the West Rand, the complainant and his wife were driving home on a narrow road when they noticed a Volkswagen Polo parked along the roadway. At the time, Khawula was standing next to the vehicle naked on his lower body, said Mahanjana. Reports allege that Khawula had another man in his car. Him and the complainant exchanged words, and Khawula drove off in a huff. As the complainant was standing outside his car, Khawula hit him with his car as he drove off.

“A member of the community policing forum driving on the same road later found the injured complainant and alerted the police. The accused was arrested shortly thereafter at a nearby tavern at Mponeng Mine. He made… his first court appearance on February 22 2021, where he was granted a R1, 000 bail.”

Khawula was expected back in court on February 5 for a bail application.

