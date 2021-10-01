Musa Mthombeni gushes over his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Johannesburg- Musa Mthombeni has recently taken to social media to gush over his wife Liesl.

Musa gushed over Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni in a sweet lengthy Instagram post.

The two recently tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in August this year, after Musa asked for her hand in marriage from the former Miss South Africa in June.

Their traditional wedding was followed by their stunning white wedding last month,18 September 2021.

“Let me tell you a little story…I was about to leave work after working very hard for my family and lo and behold I bump into this picture on the timeline after baby girl decided to post it.”

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve only ever been a groupie to one other person in my lifetime, that person was @beyonce at the (trigger alert for all the people that lost their phones that night) Global citizen concert, when beyoncè looked at me in the eyes and told me “I love you” (hater will say I’m lying)”

“Anyway let me not digress, as soon as I saw this post yesterday, I automatically went into groupie mode. I started commenting on her post saying all the things I could say so I could get her attention. I was standing in the parking lot at work screaming “I WANNA HAVE YOUR BABIES”

“Embarrassing? Yes. I am ready and willing. Any day standwa sam. Just give me one chance.Shuuuuuu it’s unbelievable shame.”

“I’m sure many of you are wondering how this humble, sweet, innocent young man from the Vaal 🇮🇹 managed to “bag” himself such a queen. Let me tell you this little secret, I also don’t know. All I know is that I’m grateful to have such a loving, kind, sweet, caring, and incredible person as a partner. It also doesn’t hurt that she’s this gorgeous,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni)

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma