Musical greats Kubeka, Chaka Chaka honoured with top awards

The first annual Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) at the Gallagher Estate Convention Centre on Saturday will honour musical greats Abigail Kubeka and Yvonne Chaka Chaka with Lifetime awards.

Hosted by Nomuzi Mabena alongside Anele Zondo, the awards, themed “tiaras, ballgowns and sneakers” and “suits and sneakers” for female and male attendees, respectively, will present 20 categories as voted by the public.

Kubeka was born in Orlando East, Soweto and displayed a talent for singing at a young age, particularly indigenous jazz.

Her career began in 1957 when she was 16 after being noticed by Miriam Makeba, who then invited her to join the Skylarks ensemble comprising Letta Mbulu and Mary Rabotaba.

Kubeka has commanded large and intimate audiences including the late former president Nelson Mandela and the late British Queen Elizabeth II.

Chaka Chaka, born in Dobsonville, also in Soweto started her music journey in 1985. A year later, aged 19, she was discovered by Phil Hollis of Dephon Records who helped her release her first album I’m in Love With the DJ featuring The Stones.

Tiyani Maluleke, the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) chief marketing Officer, congratulated the cradle and beacon of all women in the industry.

“We see you, Mama Africa. We see you, Mama Abigail Kubeka. As Sampra, we are so proud to be a sponsor of a category as prestigious as you both are. What a momentous occasion,” said Maluleke.

Hloni Modise-Matau, CEO at BIMA, said one cannot dispute the contribution that Kubeka and Chaka Chaka have made to the music industry.

“They have changed history with their crafts and broken through glass ceilings so that women in music today are able to soar,” said Modise-Matau.

“We are honoured to be presenting them with the Lifetime awards because their influence in evolving musical genres ensures that today we are able to enjoy cultural diversity through music.”

