Muvhango halts production due to COVID-19

Muvhango cast and crew are in self-isolation after one of their employees was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of these developments, the SABC2 soapie said it has put its production on hold until further notice.

The details were also confirmed in a statement issued by Kwathole Connexion, PR company on behalf of Word of Mouth Pictures, today.

In the statement, the production company said it halted production to help stop the spread of the virus, on and offset.

The series producer Herbet Radebe said that actors and crew members have been asked to self isolate at their various homes until the matter was dealt with.

“We are prioritizing the safety of all staff members. We will be constantly monitoring the evolving situation and adapting our efforts and response. We will continue working together with the SABC as we comply to COVID-19 measures regulations” said Hadebe.

The series producer also said the SABC was working on disinfecting the set and said the resumption of production will be communicated in due course.

Aubrey Mothombeni