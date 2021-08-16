Muvhango welcomes new actress Angela Atlang

Johannesburg – SABC2’s popular drama series, Muvhango continues its tradition of introducing young and dynamic talent to their stable.

The show announced the addition of a new member to its cast, Angela Atlang, a Bachelor Of Theater Arts graduate from the University of Botswana.

The Botswana-born actress plays Itseng Motsamai, James Motsamai’s estranged sister, a beautiful, seductive but hard and gritty woman who plies her trade as a strip dancer.

Imagine James’ shock and surprise at the discovery.

The 26-year-old makes her debut in the show today.

Angela has welcomed the challenge of playing this complex character as she says it will help her development and journey in the performance arts space.

“I love challenges,” she says as she goes through a monologue, preparing to shoot one of her latest scenes.

Told that sometimes the fans are not as warm, she is not fazed. “I believe that my work ethic will endear me to the viewers. They need to constantly see me grow. I should not stay stagnant and I believe that that will endear me to the viewers.”

She is however nervous as she now joins a stellar group of actresses who have been lauded for both looks and performance. She knows that the challenge is a tough one.

But she admits; It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to join the Muvhango family.

“ I am excited to work with the incredibly creative and generous cast and crew. It’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real. ” she says.

“I have waited too long for this day. This will shock a lot of people back home as I have kept this a closely guarded secret. “ says Angela Atlang.

Muvhango’s series producer, Herbert Hadebe says over the short space of time Intseng has proved herself more than capable of rising to the occasion. He says introducing new talent in the industry is part of the Production’s vision.

Watch Muvhango on SABC 2 at 9:pm on weekdays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Atlang (@angelaatlang)

Also read:

Covid-19 positive cases hit ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Listen to Lwandle Ndaba’s diss track about Max Lichaba here

Max Lichaba hits out at step son

Sophie Ndaba is back in the spotlight

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba