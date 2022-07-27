Myeni fined R120 000 or time in jail after pleading guilty

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni pleaded guilty to charges of defeating the ends of justice when she returned to the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Myeni, who in 2020 was declared a delinquent director for life in terms of section 162(5) of the Companies Act, was sentenced to a fine of R120 000 or two years in jail. Half of both sentences was suspended for five years.

Her court appearance stemmed from her conduct at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. During her testimony at the commission in 2020 about her reign at the national carrier, Myeni revealed the identity of a protected witness, Mr X, on camera.

In defiance of the chairperson of the commission, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Myeni repeated the offence even after she was cautioned not to mention the name of the protected witness.

Zondo then announced that the commission would lay criminal charges against Myeni.

