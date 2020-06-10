Mzansi celebrates 10 years of World Cup memories

The South African Football Association (Safa) has called on the nation and football fans all over the world to share their greatest moments and memories of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, hosted in SA for the first on the continent 10 years ago.

A few days before the 10th anniversary of Africa’s historic first World Cup on Thursday, June 11, Safa has embarked on #my2010memories campaign encouraging fans to recall some of the tournament’s most unique aspects.

The vuvuzela was one of the tournament’s biggest talking points, vehemently supported by South African football fans for whom it is a way of life, and even now still greeted with howls of derision from global football fans who found the noisy horn a shock to the conventional system.

There is also a reminder of the popularity of the “Diski Dance’, a South African Tourism initiative ahead of the tournament which showcased the country’s vibrancy and rhythm.

The pantsula-inspired street dance, which was inspired by South Africa’s “township football style” and “welcoming spirit”, became a popular tool to promote the tournament in new markets around the world.

“The vuvuzela was certainly a polarising factor during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, loved and hated in equal measure, but there’s no doubt it certainly left its mark in making the tournament one of the most unique in Fifa history. Even after the tournament, it was still blown by fans around the world. When I attended a game between the United States and Argentina at the Giants Stadium in New Jersey, I saw signs all over the stadium saying the vuvuzela was banned at the stadium,” Safa president Danny Jordaan, humorously recalls.

Jordaan recalls that current presumptive Democratic nominee for United States’ Presidential election, Joe Biden, attending the 2010 concert and opening match with his family and his daughters wanted as a memento was a vuvuzela and the distinctive makarapa, hard hat worn by local football fans.

The nostalgia will come flooding back over the next few days and Safa encourages football fans to use the #my2010memories hashtag to share their memories of this special time.

Over the next few days, the campaign will look at the stadiums and host cities that hosted the tournament, reflect on the massive 2010 Fifa World Cup concert on the eve of the opening match, before from 11 June to 11 July 2020 marking the 10-year anniversary of the tournament, which was won by the star-studded Spanish team.

So, Safa calls on all South Africans, Africans, and the rest of the world to recall their memories of one of the biggest events ever staged on the African continent.

This will be through a short video clip, using the following guidelines:

Video clip should not be longer than one minute; Start with your name, designation and tell us your memories of that period – you can include how old you were if you so wish; Please make sure there is enough light and it is a clear video clip’ You may use any language of your choice; If possible use plain top (no advertising).

Video clips are welcome as they will be spread over a period of a month, the duration of the tournament from June 11 to July 11.

Send your video clips to: *protected email* or 0796941243 on WhatsApp.

