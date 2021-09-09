Mzansi enjoyed the new season of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg – The first episode of The Braai Show season two premiered last night on SABC 1.

Fans have been curious to see whether the show will go on or not after AKA’s lawyers served the channel a cease-and-desist letter.

Cassper Nyovest made his debut on the show, taking over from his rival AKA and he received a lot of positivity.

The rapper said he was nervous and keen when he first announced that he will be hosting the show.

“Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill it. It’s going to open up mad doors,” he wrote.

The host had his first guest, former Miss Universe and Miss Sa 2020, Zozibini Thunzi.

Cassper once hinted that he has a major crush on Zozi.

AKA says he has no intentions of giving up his fight for the “injustices to my creative vision and the violation of my trust”

“It’s clear that exploitation of the creative industry will never end. It i for this reason that I intend to continue the fight,” says AKA.

See the full statement below

STATEMENT: AKA vows to continue the legal fight against #TheBraaiShow as the new season with Cassper Nyovest as host debut tonight on SABC1 AKA also wishes Cassper success with the new season. #TheBraaiShowWithCass Read full statement below pic.twitter.com/b7xPrXrOgu — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 8, 2021

Fans could not stop raving about the show and how much it was long anticipated.

Here is what they had to say:

“Cassper is really killing on The Braai Show… It's a done deal. What a run” Nota gives props to Mufasa on the new TV show♥️💯🤩🇿🇦 #TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/vMj3ZHmfhi — SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) September 8, 2021

#TheBraaiShowWithCass I've never watched the laaties season 1 and i was never interested in that season like at all But this😭😭😭 ngiyabonga @casspernyovest I'm loving this so much pic.twitter.com/AsMZJRZmHM — Puleng Kopa (@KopaPuleng) September 8, 2021

SABC STATEMENT The SABC would like to reiterate that The Braai show with Cassper will continue as planned and the urgent Court application in question has been withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/xcnhLjUKNi — SABC (@SABCPortal) September 8, 2021

#TheBraaiShowWithCass is still trending as fans rave about the first episode with Miss Universe 2019 @zozitunzi and what an amazing job @casspernyovest did 🔥🔥. Check out the behind the scenes of the first episode! I think we can all agree that this season is already fire✨✨ pic.twitter.com/N2YQ9pp74t — The Braai Show (@TheBraaiShow) September 9, 2021

This braai show yaCassper is a reminder that you shouldn’t take legal agreements at face value, signed or not. As an individual with no legal expertise, you have no basis making statements or decisions about something because you’ve merely seen a legal agreement. — Phume (@phume22) September 8, 2021

