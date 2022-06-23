N6 partially opened following violent service delivery protest

The N6 was partially opened for traffic between Komani (Queenstown) and East London on Thursday morning after it was shut down by protesting residents of Cathcart.

The protest on Wednesday left hundreds of motorists stranded. Passing vehicles were stoned and several trucks were set alight as residents, angered by the lack of service delivery at Amahlathi local municipality, demanded to be addressed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

In a statement on Wednesday, the provincial department of transport urged motorists to avoid the national road and rather opt for alternative routes.

The protesting residents are calling on Mabuyane to intervene in the cash-strapped Amahlathi municipality, which has failed to provide services due to what the residents called poor administrative decisions.

The spokesperson for the provincial department of transport, community safety and liaison, Unathi Binqose, said while the national road is partially open, the wreckage is yet to be cleared.

On Thursday morning, the residents attended a meeting addressed by MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Xolile Nqatha over their grievances.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author