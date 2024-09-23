N3 is now open and safe for travel following heavy snowfall

The N3 toll route and all other highways impacted by the recent snowstorm have finally reopened to traffic, according to a government announcement.

This after vehicles were stuck in heavy snowfall at the weekend on the route that connects Johannesburg and Durban. Hundreds of passengers have been stuck since Friday.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport, a taxi passenger passed away on Saturday at a hospital due to hypothermia.

Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when core body temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius.

Traffic is slowly moving around Tugela Plaza and Harrismith, according to Thania Dhoogra, the operations manager of the N3 Toll Concession.

Among these are crucial highways in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State.

“There is no longer a significant traffic delay between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State,” said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

Motorists have been advised to start travelling again on Monday.

Certain routes remain slippery

“Even though the roads have been cleaned, drivers are advised to use caution as visibility is limited by the weather and certain routes remain slippery,” said the GCIS.

“The government thanks all citizens, emergency services, government entities, humanitarian organisations, and stakeholders for their support during this time.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has extended gratitude to all traffic police and members of the multidisciplinary team.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all the traffic officers and the entire security cluster for assisting our motorists during this difficult time,” said Nqatha.

He added that the dedication showed devotion, determination, patriotism, and loyalty.

“We thank the officers for enduring the cold to help road users during this time, along with thanking drivers in particular for their cooperation and steadfast support of law enforcement.

“Saturday saw the opening of all the highways to both light and heavy vehicles.”

