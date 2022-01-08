Naakmusiq in a boxing ring ahead of the April fight

Johannesburg- South African actor and musician Anga Makubalo also known as Naakmusiq has started training ahead of his much-anticipated fight in April.

It is expected that the Isono actor exchanges punches with the award-winning hip-hop artists, Cassper Nyovest as they picked on each other last year.

This comes after the fame vs clout boxing match that happened on the 22nd of December 2021 between Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber SlikTalk.

Naakmusiq and Cassper then promised their fans an out of this world boxing match between the two of them this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anga Makubalo 🇿🇦 (@iamnaakmusiq)

Weird fight between Tsibip and Slik talk last night. Anyway…8 April Sun City! I’m not gonna talk too much, sizobona nge mini enkulu.. #NaakVsCass #NaakOUT pic.twitter.com/U2AAWQQ6qX — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) December 23, 2021

You’re right, muscles don’t win fights, great fighting skills do & you just don’t have those set of skills. You’re ok. You didn’t have much to say last night, but I see you’re back to where you feel the most comfortable, behind the keyboard. Mara fede. 8 April si on #NaakVsCass https://t.co/ygXjpTbfHP — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) December 23, 2021

Looks like you’re the Slik Talker now and we know what happens to those 👀 https://t.co/ygXjpTbfHP — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) December 23, 2021

