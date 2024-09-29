News

Nabi set for a tough time in SA with poor PSL officiating

By Sunday World
Chiefs head coach
Nasreddine Nabi was a frustrated man watching his Kaizer Chiefs team go down to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership clash yesterday.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi must brace himself for a tough stay in South Africa and get a hang of the poor match officiating from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) referees.

Without taking anything away from Mamelodi Sundowns, even with the abrupt changes happening at the club, the Brazilians showed why they are the PSL champions as they dominated Chiefs during their 2-1 victory yesterday.

Whistleman Skhumbuzo Gasa stole the show with his controversial officiating that arguably cost Amakhosi two points that will have a bearing come the end of the Betway Premiership campaign.

