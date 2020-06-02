Nelisiwe Magubane appointed as chair of the Strategic Fuel Fund

Former director-general for the Department of Energy, Nelisiwe Magubane, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF), the Central Energy Fund (CEF) board announced today.

She replaces Monde Mnyande as the SFF chair. Mnyande, who is the CEF board chairperson was asked by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, to oversee the management of SFF Board affairs whilst the process of appointing a permanent chairperson was being trashed out.

Magubane is currently executive chairperson of Matleng Energy Solutions.

Mnyande said the CEF board also appointed Sembie Danana as a non-executive director of PetroSA .

Mnyande said the two appointments bode well for the CEF group of companies.

“These appointments could not have come at a better time when the group is embarking on a journey to merge three subsidiaries, PetroSA, Strategic Fuel Fund and IGas, to form a National Oil and Gas Company of South Africa,” said Mnyande.

“We look forward to tapping into their rich experiences, as business leaders to complement the work of existing directors to bring stability and certainty within the group.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo