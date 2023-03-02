Net cast wide in search of boyfriend who ‘murdered’ his lover

Free State police have cast the net wide in search of a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times until she died.

Pontsho Kholumo is suspected to have been murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday evening in Thabong’s Sun Rise section.

Captain Stephen Thakeng said upon arrival at the crime scene, the police found a woman already dead. She sustained several stab wounds to her upper body.

“Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned to the scene at Ha Mogoera Street in Thabong and the woman was declared dead on the scene,” Thakeng said.

“The deceased was identified by her next of kin and a case of murder has been registered for further investigation.”

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is still at large.

The police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that can lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“Anyone who might know his whereabouts should contact Sergeant Keke Sithole of the Thabong detective services on 082 301 2809 or phone Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Information can also be shared via the MySAPS App.”

