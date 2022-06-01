New app allows Gauteng residents to report potholes, road defects

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has launched a provincial app that allows road users to report poor conditions on the roads and other road-maintenance issues that require the department’s attention.

Public transport and road infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the app is part of the department’s commitment to leveraging new technologies to assist with the monitoring of potholes and other defects on the province’s roads.

The PotholeFixGP, which is currently available on the Google Play Store, will be rolled out to Huawei and Apple App stores in the next few weeks.

“Once reported, a pothole or road defect appears on the departmental dashboard where it will be allocated to the maintenance team. Upon allocation, the app will provide a status update of the pothole ranging from reported, assigned, to completed,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo added that the app has a capability to check and verify whether a reported pothole is on a municipal, provincial, or national road. The potholes reported are then referred to the responsible road agencies or municipalities to fix.

“Those belonging to the department will be dealt with by the departmental road maintenance teams, users can submit their e-mail addresses to get updates when the issue has been fixed.”

He further said the app also helps build a relationship with motorists and road users to be the eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe and enhanced pleasant driving experience.

Shared Mamabolo: “The people of Gauteng are encouraged to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention.”

