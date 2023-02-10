Newborn baby dumped at KZN construction site

Police in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of child abandonment following an incident where a newborn baby girl was found by a passer-by at a construction site on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by police, the baby was a few hours old when it was discovered at the site.

It is believed the owner of a nearby hardware store found the infant abandoned in a shallow hole on the adjacent construction site.

The infant was wrapped in a plastic bag and a T-shirt. The owner of the store immediately rushed to purchase a blanket to wrap around the infant before paramedics arrived.

Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the baby was found on Dennis Shepstone Street.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the baby in a hypothermic state. They quickly worked on stabilising the infant before transporting it to a nearby hospital for further care.

Police are investigating the matter.”

