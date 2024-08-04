News

New MPs not sworn in as MK has ‘failed to comply’ with Electoral Act

By Sunday World
New MPs not sworn  in as MK has ‘failed to comply’ with  Electoral Act
Secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso has written a letter to the MK Party to follow the Electoral Act if it wants membersto be sworn in as MPs. / Gallo Images

Parliament has written a scathing letter to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, warning it to follow the Electoral Act if it wants its outstanding members to be sworn in as MPs.

The party has blamed parliament for the delay in swearing in its new members who include Brian Molefe, Tom Moya­ne, singer Penny Penny, Siyabo­nga Gama and Lucky Montana.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×