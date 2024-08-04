New MPs not sworn  in as MK has ‘failed to comply’ with  Electoral Act

Parliament has written a scathing letter to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, warning it to follow the Electoral Act if it wants its outstanding members to be sworn in as MPs.

The party has blamed parliament for the delay in swearing in its new members who include Brian Molefe, Tom Moya­ne, singer Penny Penny, Siyabo­nga Gama and Lucky Montana.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content