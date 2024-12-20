New Tourism Summer campaign keeps Durban beaches clean

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has highlighted the importance of integrating community engagement into tourism and conservation efforts.

“Sustainable tourism is about ensuring that the beauty and biodiversity of our destinations are preserved for future generations,” De Lille said.

De Lille and Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu visited various sites in the eThekwini Municipality on Wednesday. This was part of the annual Tourism Summer campaign, launched in the Free State in October this year.

Welcoming local and international tourists

The visit forms part of the summer readiness activations, as well as welcoming local and international tourists. These are expected to visit various holiday destinations across the country, over the summer period.

De Lille and Sotyu were joined by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli and eThekwini Executive Committee members. They spent time at key tourist sites, including the beach front. There, they joined Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers in a beach clean-up operation.

The initiative was organised by the department, in partnership with eThekwini Metro and the provincial government. It marks the fifth clean-up in an ongoing series aimed at promoting environmental conservation and responsible tourism.

The clean-up campaign aligns with the government’s commitment to preserve the environment. To also maintain Durban’s status as a top-tier holiday destination.

Clean-up campaign

The initiative also underscores the need for collaborative efforts to ensure beaches and other attractions remain clean, safe, and appealing to both local and international tourists.

The clean-up was followed by an engagement with 50 older people inside the Open Bus Tour to uShaka Marine World.

“As South Africa’s summer holiday season peaks and visitors venture out to explore our diverse travel offerings, we visited these sites to inspect summer readiness and to encourage visitors to explore the country responsibly.

“This roadshow is part of the broader objectives of the Tourism Sector Masterplan to promote tourist attractions and hidden gems in all our provinces,” De Lille said.

Tourism Sector Masterplan

The Tourism Sector Masterplan seeks to promote tourism attractions and hidden gems across South Africa’s provinces. To foster collaboration between industry stakeholders, community members, and government entities. And to drive initiatives that enhance safety and environmental awareness at key tourist sites.

The department is part of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group tasked with addressing various issues in eThekwini.

The working group represents an intergovernmental collaborative approach to addressing challenges in local government. It includes active participation from all levels of government, private sector, state-owned-enterprises, organised labour, and civil society.

Among the workstreams, is the tourism revitalisation workstream. It includes beach clean-ups and general clean up initiatives around the city.

“The clean-up programmes have been a resounding success, with over 800 participants mobilised to date. These participants include EPWP workers, tourism monitors, volunteers from government, local businesses. Also NGOs and local communities, showcasing a collective commitment to revitalising eThekwini.

“The deputy minister and I want to thank all visitors for choosing to explore our beautiful country. And for contributing to the success and growth of the tourism sector. We especially want to thank our domestic travellers as this is the bedrock of our sector. And we thank them for exploring and enjoying their own country,” the minister said.

Tourism monitors

As part of supplementing safety initiatives by the SAPS and local law enforcement, Sotyu said the department has implemented the Tourism Monitors initiative. This involves the training, mentorship, and deployment of unemployed youth at identified tourism sites across the country. And it’s aimed at enhancing tourism safety.

Sotyu said a total of 78 tourism monitors have been deployed to various sites in the eThekwini region.

“The Tourism Monitors Programme is part of the National Tourism Safety Plan. And it aims to enhance tourism safety awareness at key tourism sites. To also upskill unemployed youth, and reduce tourist vulnerabilities,” Sotyu said.

The department, together with partners in eThekwini, will continue to conduct clean-up campaigns. It will continue to deploy Tourism Monitors to the region, to assist with safety and upkeep of tourist sites.

Ntuli emphasised that tourism is one of the cornerstones of KwaZulu-Natal’s economy.

“Maintaining clean and welcoming spaces is not just about aesthetics. It isd also about fostering a sense of pride and responsibility among residents,” Ntuli said.

SAnews.gov.za

