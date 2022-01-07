REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

New venue for this year’s SONA announced

By Coceka Magubeni
President Cyril Ramapahosa. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg- South African Parliament has confirmed the date and venue for the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

This follows the recent fire that burned the parliament building down.

This year’s SONA will be held at the Cape Town City Hall on the 10th of February 2022.

The most recent outcome on the parliament fire investigation by the City of Cape Town fire has revealed that Parliament was not compliant with many fire safety regulations.

The report finds National Assembly sprinkler valves were not serviced since 2017.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes