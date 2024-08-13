NGOs caution Gwamanda’s resignation is no victory as yet

The Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) declared that Kabelo Gwamanda’s resignation as mayor of Johannesburg was not a victory but a new opportunity for better governance.

The JCA, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Action for Accountability, Defend Our Democracy, and Johannesburg Inner City Partnership, all assert that council members should elect someone who will prioritise the interests of the people and drive for effective governance.

“[We] reiterate that our primary concern is the efficient and accountable leadership of Johannesburg. Not the individuals occupying positions of power.

JCA holds the City accountable

“We have consistently maintained that our campaign is not in favour [of] any political party. And we will continue to hold all city leaders accountable, irrespective of their political affiliation,” reads the statement in part.

The JCA also called on new organisations to work with them to hold the city’s leadership accountable.

The JCA was not interested in what political party Gwamanda’s replacement would come from. But it said they should be responsible and well-suited for the city.

“The resignation of Mayor Gwamanda highlights the urgent need for a leadership that truly prioritises the needs and concerns of Johannesburg’s residents.

“The challenges we face require decisive action and resolution. These include electricity outages, water shortages, service delivery failures, and corruption. This is what a change of leadership must address and resolve,” reads the statement in part.

Nobuhle Mthembu, ActionSA Johannesburg caucus leader, also welcomed the resignation of Gwamanda.

ActionSA condition was mayor’s removal

This comes after the party outlined three conditions in which they would work with the ANC. These included the removal of Al-Jama Ah’s Gwamanda from position.

Mthembu said Johannesburg residents have suffered immensely under his leadership. They were looking forward to the election of a new mayor.

“ActionSA is pleased that our intervention has occasioned Gwamanda’s resignation, which we pushed for with urgency. This as we could not stand by and allow the City to fall further into disrepute,” said Mthembu.

“Residents of the City of Johannesburg have suffered. They suffered under a mayor whose ineptitude and habitual blame-shifting, never self-included despite his unambiguous executive responsibility, have led to a disastrous state of service delivery across the country,” she added.

Mthembu said they have always been against Gwamanda’s election as mayor. But after his resignation, the city should strive for leadership that will drive its betterment.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content