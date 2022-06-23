NICD condemns prejudices against the LGBTQI+ community

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has distanced itself from derogatory comments posted on its social media platforms after it said the reported cases of monkeypox mostly involve individuals that identify as men having sex with other men.

The Health Department announced during a cabinet briefing early on Thursday that the NICD has detected a first case of monkeypox in the country.

Though the NICD shared that the risk factors include having multiple sexual partners, it said it condemns any form of prejudice and hate speech directed to the LGBTQI+ community.

The organisation added that as a result of derogatory comments against the LGBTQI+ community, it would moderate its media platforms and remove individuals or groups participating in hate speech.

“Please be aware that the information shared about monkeypox was to provide epidemiological context for the current multi-national outbreak. It was by no means to profile any members of society,” the NICD wrote.

It further shared that any person, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, can get monkeypox if they have close contact with someone who is infected by the virus.

Also read: https://sundayworld.co.za/news/nicd-detects-first-case-of-dreaded-monkeypox-in-south-africa/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author