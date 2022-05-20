Nigerian and Namibian brothers must support us – Hotto

He may be from Namibia but Orlando Pirates’ star midfielder Deon Hotto is calling on all the Nigerian “brothers” in Uyo, Nigeria to support the Buccaneers because they have a Nigerian player in Olisa Ndah in the team.

Pirates will face Morocco’s RS Berkane in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria tonight. CAF has in recent years opted for a neutral venue for the finals of its cup competitions.

“Olisa Ndah is here and we will definitely feel at home because all the Nigerian people are going to support us, because we have a brother like him who is playing for the team,” said Hotto.

“So, we will feel at home when we go there. Namibian people have been supporting me through thick and thin, and I am actually doing this for them also. The impact of the match is big and we need to win the trophy for the chairman, the supporters, and our families.”

Pirates’ towering goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who is from Ghana, said some of his family members and friends are eager to attend the final.

Said Ofori: “This is because the flight from Ghana to Nigeria is about 30-45 minutes. They want to come and experience the final. It’s the first time I am playing in a CAF final and we hope that people will remember this team after the final on Friday.”

Added Hotto: “Last season, we were out in the quarter-finals against north African side Raja Casablanca, and we have learnt a lot, that is why we are in the finals now. We will be facing a team that is good technically, with a very good coach, but we are ready for them.

“When I joined Pirates, my aim was to win silverware with the team. This could be my second trophy, last year we won the MTN8. This year, all the cup competitions are gone and this is the only one left. We have to go all out and win it.

“There is no pressure for me to score, my mandate is to assist my teammates and score, and to help my team in defence and attack.”

