Nightlife International crowns Black Coffee world’s best DJ

Nkosinathi Innocent “Black Coffee” Maphumulo is the world’s best deejay.

The title was bestowed on Maphumulo by Nightlife International at the 9th Golden Moon Awards.

They also shared the news on social pages, where they wrote: “All hail Black Coffee from South Africa, winner of the Golden Moon award for the World’s Best DJ 2024.

“Black Coffee has taken the global stage by storm, blending his unique Afro-house sound with deep, soulful grooves that resonate with audiences worldwide.

“A pioneer, a visionary, and a cultural ambassador, Black Coffee continues to inspire millions, pushing boundaries and connecting the world through his music.

“A truly deserving icon of this prestigious honour.”

The Nightlife International also awarded Palesa Desiree Shilabje with the World’s Breakthrough Artist award.

“Huge congratulations to Desiree, winner of the Golden Moon Award for World’s Breakthrough Artist 2024.

“Desiree’s rise to prominence comes from her ability to craft electrifying DJ sets that seamlessly blend genres — African-inspired house, deep house, techno, and soulful rhythms.”

“Her passion for diverse sounds has landed her on some of the world’s most respected stages, like DC-10, Fabric, and Hï Ibiza, bringing her deep African influences to a global audience.

“Beyond her music, Desiree proudly represents the intersex community, using her platform to inspire and educate about her experience.

“A truly groundbreaking artist, Desiree is already leaving an unforgettable legacy,” reads the message.

The Golden Moon Awards were scheduled to take place on November 20 in Valencia, Spain, but they were cancelled due to devastating storms that lashed the country.

Instead, the winners were announced on social media.

Nightlife International wrote at the time: “The International Nightlife Association, alongside Spain Nightlife, the Valencia Nightlife Association, and the Valencia Hospitality Federation, has announced the suspension of the upcoming International and Spanish Nightlife Congresses and the Golden Moon Awards gala, originally planned for November 19 and 20 in Valencia.

“This decision has been made in solidarity with the victims and those affected by the severe Dana storm that recently impacted the region.”

