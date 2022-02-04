No injuries reported in Kit Kat recall

Johannesburg – Nestlé South Africa said that although they are recalling a limited number of Kit Kat Milk Chocolates, due to the possibility that they may contain glass pieces, they had not received any complaints or reported injuries.

“We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution having discovered the presence of small pieces of glass during our quality and safety checks,” said the company in a statement.

They stated that they are currently investigating what went wrong.

“Having spotted the problem, we took steps immediately to fix it. We have put in place extra measures to further strengthen our quality and safety checks to make sure it does not happen again.”

“The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company. We understand that people will be concerned and apologize unreservedly to them. We regret very much any inconvenience caused by this recall.”

“We are working closely with the National Department of Health – Food Control Directorate and will continue to cooperate with them fully on this voluntary recall.”

The chocolates in question are:

Nestlé KitKat 2 Finger Milk 36x20g UTZ MB with production codes: 13590177, 13600177, 13620177, 13630177, 13640177, 13650177, 20010177, 20100177, 20110177, 20100177, and 20110177.

Mini Bag Milk 32x200g UTZ with production codes 20120177, 20010177, 20020177, 20030177, 20080177, 13620177, 13600177, and 13610177.

The company said no other sizes and variants of KIT KAT products (Dark chocolate and White chocolate) are affected by this recall.

They have asked consumers not to consume them but to return them instead, where it was bought for a full refund.

If you are not sure how to find the production code, or how to return the product, please call or WhatsApp 0860096116 or email *protected email* or reach out to us via our social media platforms.

