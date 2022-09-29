No reprieve in sight for rolling countrywide power cuts

The dreaded stage-four loadshedding continues until 5am on Saturday when it will be reduced to stage three for the rest of the weekend, Eskom said on Thursday.

The state-owned power utility said diesel deliveries started at PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay, Western Cape with the vessel having berthed on Thursday morning.

It further said the transfer of fuel to various stations across the country will take place throughout the weekend and would be replenished on Monday. It will also use the weekend to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes, which have been utilised extensively to complement the generation capacity.

Eskom anticipates the first unit at the Camden power station to return to service by Saturday and the remaining stations to follow suit over the next 10 days.

The power utility is expected to give another power generation capacity update on Sunday.

