NOMINATE YOUR UNSUNG HERO TODAY!

You could win R5 000 for sending us the names of young people you know who are changing the world!

Young people between the ages of 18 and 35 who are working hard to make Mzansi a country that gets better every day as the youth step up to improve our environment, civil society and business enterprises.

We call them Unsung Heroes and each year Sunday World asks readers to help us find them. There are seven nomination categories, including Youth in Business and Entrepreneurship; Youth in Tech, Science and Innovation; Youth in Education; Youth in Communities, Sport, Arts and Culture; Youth in Agriculture; Youth in Food Sustainability, Farming and Rural Development; Youth in Climate & Sustainability and Frontline Youth In Uniform, who provide essential services like health, security and emergency response.

We are looking for dynamic young people who are role models, get up each day to guide and work towards improving and innovating our country’s growth and development so that all can live a better life.

Please nominate your 2023 Unsung Hero here https://sundayworld.co.za/nominate-your-sunday-world-hero-2023/

