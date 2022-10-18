Nomzamo tavern massacre case moved to November

A magistrate’s court in Orlando, Soweto on Tuesday postponed the case of five suspects linked to a massacre at a local tavern to November 8 to allow the state to finalise the charge sheet.

The court heard that accused number one, two, and three were allegedly assaulted by the police and forced to depose their statements under duress after they were arrested. The magistrate ordered that the men receive medical treatment while they remain in custody like their co-accused.

The five suspects are accused of taking part in the massacre that sent shockwaves across the country in July. The police confirmed at the time that at least 16 people were killed when the alleged gunmen opened fire at the Mdlalose tavern in Nomzamo Park, Orlando East.

The shooting is believed to be linked to illegal mining and cable theft in the area.

The police said more than 130 AK-47 cartridges were found at the scene and confirmed at the time that 13 of the victims were from Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal.

In August, former Gauteng premier David Makhura confirmed that the suspects had been traced to neighbouring countries. “Police have been able to trace some of the suspects. But they have traced others who committed this crime and ran to neighboring countries where they came from,” said Makhura at the time.

“Particularly the suspects who committed the shooting in Orlando have been traced to one of the SADC [Southern African Development Community] countries. Police are collaborating with authorities in that country to bring those suspects here to face the might of the law.”

