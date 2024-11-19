North West ex-MEC and SAHRC candidate denies stealing cattle

Former North West MEC for rural, environment and agricultural development Dr Manketsi Tlhape, who is a candidate for a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) vacancy, has denied allegations that she stole cattle meant for emerging farmers.

Tlhape denied the allegations when she was questioned by DA MP Adv Glynnis Breytenbach in parliament on Tuesday.

She was among seven candidates who were interviewed by parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development on Tuesday.

They were interviewed to fill a vacancy on the SAHRC. The committee received a total of 46 applications and nominations. And the position became vacant after then-Deputy Chairperson of SAHRC Fatima Cohen resigned.

Interview candidate for SAHRC post

During her interview, Breytenbach asked Tlhape to respond to allegations that she stole cattle during her tenure as a provincial MEC.

Tlhape was the North West MEC for rural, environment, and agricultural development from May 2015 to December 2018.

“I want to go back unfortunately to the cattle issue… It was reported that a herd of cattle was delivered to your farm in the North West. The cattle were delivered in three tranches. And the cattle were in the region of half a million rand. It was said that your brother-in-law signed for the delivery of the cattle.

“The allegations are that a company that you had a relationship with brought the cattle. Do you have any explanation on why the cattle was delivered to the farm. And how it was brought there?” asked Breytenbach.

Tlhape denies allegations

“There were numerous allegations around this issue, and this is one of them. I responded by then. No cattle was delivered at my farm… He who alleges, must prove. There was never any proof that I took the farmers’ cattle. Nobody brought any formal inquiry or investigation to prove those allegations,” said Tlhape.

Tlhape was fired in December 2018 by the then North West Premier Job Mokgoro.

The candidates who were interviewed were Tlhape, Advocate Andre Gaum, Chumani Sali and Advocate Funeka Thema. Also Grant Son, Dr Jeanine Nothnagel, Karabo Mohale, and Vernon Seymour.



