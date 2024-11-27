North West gets shoestring  budget from National Treasury

The North West province received no additional money from the national government, except for an allowed roll-over of unspent monies from the previous fiscal year.

This was said by provincial Treasury MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi during her provincial adjustment budget speech before the North West Provincial Legislature on Tuesday.

Mosenogi said the 2024/25 provincial budgetary framework has been adjusted upwards by R435-million. From R53.700-billion to R54.135-billion.

She said the adjusted budget demonstrated the province’s favourable orientation. And that despite the challenges, opportunities lie ahead.

Three identified priorities

“The adjustments seek to solidify and ensure that resources respond to the priorities of the seventh administration. And to support the attainment of the three identified priorities. These aim to drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty whilst tackling the high cost of living. And also build a capable, ethical, and developmental state. The attainment of these priorities will lay the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient North West Province”.

She emphasised that the amount spent is not the measure of success. It is rather, “about how effectively we can translate these funds into meaningful change and impact. Our goal is not only to allocate resources. But to create value that uplifts, empowers, and sustains our communities”.

“Included in this adjustment are conditional grants rollovers of R205.366-million, equitable share roll-overs of R57.702-million. Upwards adjustment of R1.550-million on Own Revenue, R3.996-million. This from the National Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.

It is for the refurbishment of the Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation. And R3.271-million in respect of donations from MerSETA and BankSETA. The balance of the funds amounting to R163.500-million is to address service delivery. As well as the establishment of the North West Development Fund. With an allocation of R24-million” said Mosenogi.

Revenue recovery plans

Mosenogi said the Executive Council has directed departments to urgently develop revenue recovery plans. This for implementation in the current financial year, to ensure that revenue targets are achieved. At the end of the first semester, the province collected approximately R77.4-million below the projected target. This was in response to the provincial own revenue, which she admitted has been on a downward trajectory.

“Furthermore, the Provincial Treasury has been tasked by the Executive Council to work with all departments. To develop a comprehensive Provincial Revenue Enhancement Strategy. This for implementation in the 2025/26 financial year. The strategy will provide a robust framework for implementation across all departments. Its primary aim is to enhance revenue-raising efforts. And also support departments in meeting and exceeding their targets,” she said.

She said the 2024/25 provincial budget adjustments were a demonstration of her department’s commitment. That of addressing the needs of the people. While investing in key priorities that will ensure sustainable growth and development.

Socio-economic challenges

“Through strategic allocations across various departments, the government is responding to socio-economic challenges. This by improving service delivery and strengthening governance structures. Together, we will continue to work towards building an inclusive, resilient, and thriving North West Province.”

In response to the underperforming economy, Mosenogi said the provincial executive was working tirelessly. This to advocate and execute the donor funding coordination. As well as the establishment of the North West Development Fund.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content