North West resort remains open after stabbing incident

Hanscombe’s Haven Holiday Resort in Orkney, North West, has upgraded its security measures for Christmas, to ensure visitor safety.

This follows a recent incident involving owner Marc Hanscombe, 53, who was injured while enforcing the resort’s no-hookah policy. The altercation, which took place on Reconciliation Day, December 16, 2024, sent shockwaves through social media.

This after a video of the confrontation went viral. In the video, Hanscombe can be seen being attacked by a group of men. One of the men unleashed a knife, stabbing Hanscombe repeatedly in the back.

A family spokesperson confirmed to Sunday World that Hanscombe has been discharged from the hospital and was recovering well.

“He is doing well and will make a full recovery,” said the spokesperson, who preferred not to be named.

Security upgraded

Despite the incident, Hanscombe’s Haven remains open daily, even on Christmas Day. Management has since implemented significant security upgrades. These include installing surveillance cameras and partnering with a professional security company.

“We have added cameras, a security company, and several other systems to ensure the resort is safer than ever,” said the family spokesperson.

“Everyone is welcome at our resort as long as they follow the rules. The rules are there for their safety, the safety of other guests and to ensure everyone can have an enjoyable time.”

Holiday summer afternoon turned violent

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane described the events leading up to the altercation as escalating from routine enforcement of the resort’s rules.

What began as a typical summer afternoon turned chaotic. This had families by the pool, children playing, and the aroma of braais in the air.

Trouble started when a group of guests brought out a hubbly-bubbly (hookah). The resort’s strict no-hookah policy was allegedly ignored when an employee requested the group to stop. Hanscombe later intervened, attempting to de-escalate the situation.

He offered to store the hookah pipe at reception for collection upon departure. However, his approach was met with aggression. In a video that has since gone viral, the group is seen attacking Hanscombe with shocking ferocity.

Amid the chaos, Hanscombe was stabbed in the back with the sharp object. And this left him bleeding and in need of urgent medical attention.

“Three suspects have been arrested and are facing charges of attempted murder. They are expected to appear before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on December 27, 2024,” Tselanyane confirmed.

Impact on tourism

The incident has cast a spotlight on the need for enhanced safety at tourist destinations during the festive season. Hanscombe’s Haven has responded swiftly with improved security. However, North West tourism authorities have yet to comment. Even as holidaymakers weigh their options for festive getaways.

