North West’s Makwassie cops launch manhunt after stadium fire

Makwassie police have launched a manhunt following the malicious damage to property incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 27 2024 at the Makwassie Stadium in North West.

Reports suggest that attendees of the Annual Fun Games and Music Festival were unhappy when the lead singer did not pitch up and went on a rampage. The stage and other equipment were burnt down to an estimated value of close to R3-million.

Investigations continue

Investigations into the incident are underway and no arrest has been effected.

Police have requested anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to come forward. They are urged to contact the Station Commander of Makwassie, Capt Bereng Hlasa, on 082 575 8377 or the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number: 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App from your smart phone.

Lightning-induced wild fire in the Cape

Meanwhile, a lightning-induced wildfire was detected on Robinson Pass in the Western Cape late last night. It initially burnt with high intensity on the western side of the Pass.

Currently, the area is covered in mist, and the fire line appears broken at this stage.

CapeNature, Oudtshoorn, and Mossel Bay teams are monitoring the fire, which remains active in higher elevations of the mountain. Garden Route District Municipality was to attend to the fire later.

Favourable weather conditions are forecasted for later this afternoon, with an expected 2mm of rain that might help extinguish the wildfire.

Fire fighters from Oudtshoorn, Mosselbay and Cape Nature were at the scene and managed to extinguished the fire.

The team went back to Kombuys Farm this morning, December 27, as the fire is still burning that side.

Police thanked all firefighters who have been assisting in fighting these fires.

Members of the public are urged to report any wildfire immediately to the GRDM Emergency Call Centre at (044) 805-5071 or send a WhatsApp message to 081 709 5193.

A Ford Ranger also was reported to have caught fire due to a mechanical issue on the N4 Schoemanskloof. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Arrive Alive

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content