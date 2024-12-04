Northview High principal in ICU after being shot six times

The acting principal of Northview High School in Johannesburg has been hospitalised after being shot six times on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Basic Education, two unidentified men purporting to offer tree felling services entered the school’s premises and proceeded to shoot the principal. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving medical attention in the intensive care unit.

Two men pretended to be tree fellers

“According to information at our disposal, two unidentified armed men entered the school premises on Tuesday morning. They… did so under the guise of seeing the acting principal to give him a quotation for tree felling.

“The men then reportedly entered the acting principal’s office. They suddenly opened fire at him, hitting him 6 times before fleeing the scene. The acting principal was rushed to a medical facility, where he is currently in ICU,” the department said.

The Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed dismay regarding the incident.

MEC condemns incident

“As the department, we are deeply shocked by this brazen act of violence and lawlessness. It not only targeted a school leader, but it undermined the sanctity of our educational institution.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Our thoughts and prayers are with the acting principal, his family, and the school community. And we wish him a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.

Speaking to Sunday World, the SAPS’s Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case has been opened.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and the suspect is believed to be a black male. Police have opened an attempted murder case for further investigations,” she said.

The department’s psychosocial support unit will provide necessary trauma counselling. This will be for learners and educators who may be affected by this incident.

Exam paper marker dies at marking centre

Meanwhile, a female IsiXhosa NSC examination paper marker died at the Alberton marking centre on Tuesday. The teacher, 50, died after tripping and hitting her head against a pole.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased marker. Her commitment to the education sector was invaluable. And her untimely passing is a profound loss to all of us,” Chiloane added.

