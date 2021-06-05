Notoane names Olympic squad for Cairo friendlies

Johannesburg – South Africa Under-23 Olympic team coach David Notoane has named a 25-member squad to play their Egyptian counterparts in two friendly matches on Thursday and Sunday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Egypt camp was secured following the cancellation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tournament that was scheduled to take place from June 5 to 11 but was called due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite the cancellation of the UAE tournament, Notoane expressed his excitement at securing the two games against Egypt as the Tokyo Olympics Games edge closer.

“We are disappointed with the cancellation of the UAE tournament because it was an exciting prospect but I am happy that we got to secure two games against our North African brothers Egypt,” said Notoane.

“We made some changes to the squad that was going to the UAE because with the Premier Soccer League only completing on Saturday, 5 June 2021 we will have all the selected players available.”

Notoane is expected to announce his final squad for the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

National Under-23 Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic); Lincoln Vyver (Cape Town Spurs); Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows).

DEFENDERS:

Tercious Malepe (FC Minaj, Ukraine); Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria); Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs); Luke Fleurs (SupersSport United); Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates); Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City); Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy); Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs).

MIDFIELDERS:

Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS FC, Sweden); Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade (Portugal); Goodman Mosele (Baroka); Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria); Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns); Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga FC,Portugal); Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs); Rowan Human (Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam FC,Israel); Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Swallows).

FORWARDS:

Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City); Luther Singh (FC Pacos de Ferreira,Portugal); Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns); Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimares FC,Portugal); Liam Jordan (FC Helsingor,Denmark).

