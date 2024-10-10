NPA declines to prosecute Ramaphosa over Phala Phala case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Limpopo has taken a decision not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa and his presidential protection head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode in connection with the Phala Phala farm case.

The DPP in Limpopo said in a media statement released on Thursday that it has made the decision on the matter. Adv Mukhali Ivy Thenga said she has taken a decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the Phala Phala case.

“This decision follows a comprehensive investigation process that was conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) following a complaint laid by Mr Arthur Fraser with the South African Police Services (SAPS). The criminal complaint was registered against the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa,” read the statement.

Commission of money laundering and corruption

“The complainant requested the SAPS to investigate the conduct of the President and that of Major-General Wally Rhoode. [They] alleged that it amounted to the commission of money laundering and corruption. The investigation also covered any possible contraventions of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 and Exchange Control Regulations 1962. This was subsequent to the break-in and theft of an undisclosed amount of US dollars at Phala Phala farm. In Bela Bela, Limpopo,” read the statement.

“The decision not to prosecute was taken by the DPP after a careful assessment of all available evidence. …As presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI. She concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution. Based on evidence contained in the docket,” said the statement.

In June 2022, former director-general of the state security agency Arthur Fraser opened the Phala Phala matter. He blew the whistle on the Phala Phala farm robbery and opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa. He did this at the Rosebank Police Station. Fraser also named Ramaphosa’s presidential protection head, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, in the charge. He accused them of concealing the crime.

The said crime happened in February 2020. Stacks of cash in foreign currency were stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. This happened after thieves broke into the farm.

Cash stashed under mattresses and couches

The cash, alleged to be in foreign currency ($500,000), was stashed under mattresses and couches.

In November 2022, an independent panel chaired by retired former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo probed the matter. It found that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of some sections of the constitution. These include the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA). He was found in violation by acting in a manner that is inconsistent with his office. This was with regards to the Phala Phala scandal.

In December 2022, the majority of parliament’s National Assembly voted against the adoption of Ngcobo’s report. The Section 89 Independent Panel Report that found against Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was cleared by the public protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. She cleared him of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala scandal.

