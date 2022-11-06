E-edition
Subscribe
News

NPA goes after SA’s top cops

By George Matlala
Police commissionner Fannie Masemola is alleged to have failed to declare an expensive gift from a client that was awarded a multimillion-rand tender by the SAPS. / GCIS

A penchant for the expensive Louis Vuitton label seems to be the Achilles heel for the men presiding over the SA’s police service. This is after national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and KZN commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have been accused of accepting lavish gifts from a service provider.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.