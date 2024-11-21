NPA officially closes case of content creator ‘Dr Matthew Lani’

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has taken the decision to not prosecute controversial content creator Matthew Lani over allegations of him impersonating a medical doctor.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision was taken due to insufficient evidence. Mjonondwane said the matter is now closed.

Lani made headlines in October last year when he allegedly impersonated a medical doctor and recorded a series of videos on TikTok.

Content creator was arrested for impersonating a doctor

In the videos, he could be heard and seen curating content in the hospitals’ corridors.

Security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg caught him in October last year and arrested him.

He appeared at the Johannesburg magistrates’ court in October last year. And the NPA decided not to enrol the case because it said it did not have evidence to sustain the charge. Nor evidence to link Lani to the alleged offence of impersonating a medical doctor. The NPA did not enrol the matter in court.

It had instructed the Directorate for Priority for Crime Investigation (DPCI) (Hawks) to conduct investigations. Once done with the investigations, the Hawks should take the docket back to the NPA. This for the NPA to decide whether criminal proceedings should be instituted against Lani.

Lani relieved at the decision

Lani welcomed the decision not to prosecute him.

“I am beyond ecstatic to finally have this weight lifted off my shoulders. The nightmare is over, and I can start rebuilding my life. Losing everything was a tough lesson. But it taught me to be more mindful of my online presence. That is a valuable takeaway,” said Lani.

Lani said on Thursday he is going to the Johannesburg magistrates’ court. He plans to get a letter from the NPA that his matter is officially closed. From there he will proceed to the Brixton Police Station. He wants to get his cellphone and other electronic devices that were confiscated by the police during the investigation of his case.

Meanwhile, in March this year, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also closed its investigation. It was probing allegations that Lani was denied his HIV/Aids medication. These were levelled against the Gauteng health department.

The commission said it closed the case because Lani failed to provide additional evidence to substantiate his claims. Claims that the department denied him access to its public health facilities so that he could receive his medication. Lani told Sunday World that he could not respond to the commission's requests because the Hawks had confiscated his cellphone. This they did while conducting further investigations after his matter was not enrolled in court.