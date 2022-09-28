NSFAS 2023 application season officially opens

The National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has opened its 2023 application cycle.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, said the scheme has resolved to open the application cycle early (September 28) in order to give applicants enough time to submit applications and supporting documents.

Nzimande said for the 2022 academic year, a budget of R43-billion was allocated to the scheme towards the beneficiaries’ tuition fees, including food and travelling allowance, as well as study material.

According to Nzimande, 985 672 applications were received in the previous application cycle with about 140 636 applications unsuccessful.

“[The] majority of unsuccessful applicants failed to provide sufficient evidence to support their applications for funding; exceeded the financial eligibility threshold; already achieved the highest level of qualification that NSFAS funds, exceeded the N+ rule and being non-compliant to the academic pathways of the TVET college sector,” said Nzimande.

He added that the NSFAS online application portal has been redesigned to be more user-friendly and closer to other platforms that the prospective applicants are accustomed to, such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“Over and above the enhancements, NSFAS developed additional channels of application to cater for applicants from diverse backgrounds, also keeping in mind that most of the prospective applicants are young people who embrace the digital way of doing things.”

To qualify for the NSFAS bursary, one has to be South African and plans to study in 2023 or are already studying at a public university or TVET college, and meet the following requirements:

You are a Sassa grant recipient/s or

Your combined household income is not more than R350 000 per year or

If you are a person living with a disability, your combined household income should not be more than R600 000 per year or

If you are a student who began their university studies before 2018 and their household income is not more than R122 000 per year.

Visit the NSFAS website at www.nsfas.org.za for more information on the required supporting documents and the application process.

