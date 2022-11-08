Number of abandoned babies grows in Gauteng hospitals

Some public hospitals in Gauteng have been burdened by the growing number of babies who are left behind in the wards by their mothers.

Last year alone, 119 newborn babies were abandoned at Gauteng public hospitals while in 2020 the babies who were left by their mothers numbered 145. From January to August 2022, 56 newborn babies were abandoned at various hospitals across the province.

These figures were disclosed by the Gauteng department of health in a written reply to Jack Bloom, the DA’s member of the provincial legislature.

The Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni tops the list with 15 abandoned babies. It is followed by the Thembisa Hospital with 13 abandoned babies while the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital reported 12 cases of abandoned babies, respectively.

The Leratong Hospital in Kagiso, West Rand has 11 babies while the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa in Pretoria reported that 10 babies were abandoned during the period.

The Far East Rand Hospital, Sebokeng Hospital, Mamelodi Hospital and Edenvale Hospital reported 18 cases of abandoned babies combined.

It is understood that the hospitals have identified the poor socio-economic background of the mothers as a major reason for them to leave their children in the hospitals’ wards.

Bloom said the reasons vary.

“Some babies are born from broken relationships while the other cause is a deliberate furnishing of wrong identifying details by migrant mothers due to fear of deportation,” he said.

“Other babies are born disabled, so the mothers abandon them. In some cases, it is unplanned pregnancies, including poor support systems and fear of rejection by a partner or family.”

Bloom said the teenagers conceal pregnancies to avoid social stigmatisation while sex workers find themselves with repeat deliveries, adding that the mothers who abuse substances abandon babies because they need a quick fix.

“Missing or wrong contact details for mothers is frequently mentioned by the hospitals, while some babies are brought to the hospitals after they are dumped in the veld, streets or dustbins,” said Bloom.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the socio-economic circumstances, which also led to babies being abandoned. It is clear that this is a tragic and multi-faceted issue that needs a variety of preventive measures. These measures should include family preservation and better provision of contraceptive services, especially to teenagers.

“One example given is a doctor at Pholosong Hospital who goes to schools to educate teenagers not to fall pregnant. The support options for new mothers at risk should be strengthened and communicated widely so that no mother ever feels forced to leave her child forever.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author