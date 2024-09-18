Numsa wants to meet BMW Group over alleged jobs bloodbath

The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has written to the leadership of BMW Group South Africa regarding the workers’ strike at the car manufacturer’s plant.

Numsa says it wants to meet with the company to discuss its alleged decision to dismiss close to 700 workers. The dismissal relates to an ongoing fraud investigation into BMW Group South Africa’s employees medical aid scheme.

On Monday, dozens of workers went on strike against alleged looming dismissals of 700 workers at the Akasia plant.

“Numsa has noted the situation at BMW relating to the suspension and dismissal of workers over medical aid.

Union calls for fairness

“We wish to make the following points in relation to this situation and the challenges: A number of workers are alleged to have been involved in fraudulent activities. And it is important to note that Numsa does not condone any criminal activity.

“However, one should have a holistic approach to the entire issue at hand and deal with all involved equally. And there should be no holy cows.

“If workers were indeed involved in the alleged criminal conduct, this could have only occurred with the participation of various other stakeholders. [These] include corrupt service providers appointed by the medical aid scheme.

“Workers cannot take the brunt without these criminals, who benefitted the most, also being exposed and acted against.

Failure on BMW SA’s side aided the irregularities

“In addition, BMW and Discovery, who acted as administrators of the scheme, should take full responsibility. This for their failure in having appointed corrupt service providers. And their failure in detecting the irregularities timeously. If they were not complicit, they were at least grossly negligent,” said Numsa national general secretary Irvin Jim.

“Of immense concern to Numsa is also that it appears that BMW has been aware of these irregularities since 2019. It not only elected to take no action then, which renders its current action legally incompetent and unfair. But apparently it now utilises this issue to effect the mass dismissal of workers. This in order to avoid a formal retrenchment process with concomitant payment of severance pay.

“Numsa will accordingly insist on full ventilation and exposure of all facets of this saga. And all rights are reserved.

“There is a lot at stake as BMW is on the eve of launching a new model of car. And this is why we do not understand this obsession by management. [Its obsession] to unilaterally embark on provocative mass job loss bloodbath and the dismissal of close to 700 workers.

“In my capacity as Numsa general secretary, and on its behalf, I have written to the senior leadership of BMW. I am raising these pertinent issues.

Dialogue to discuss the issue

“We have called on the senior leadership of both Numsa and BMW to be prepared to meet and dialogue on these matters. Including reaching a permanent solution. And in the best interests of both parties and broader society as a whole,” added Jim.

BMW Group South Africa said the plant was fully operational “and there is no strike”.

“There is still production happening at the plant. And not all employees have downed tools,” said BMW Group South Africa.

The company said it cannot confirm the number of employees who were protesting on Monday. BMW Group South Africa Rosslyn plant has 2,500 employees.

“BMW Group South Africa can confirm a protest action outside plant Rosslyn. This in response to an ongoing fraud investigation within the BMW Employees Medical Aid Scheme (Bemas).

BMW says it’s business as usual, all is under control

“We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation to ensure that the rule of law is upheld. BMW Group South Africa will not tolerate any acts of bribery, fraud, or corruption by its employees. All internal policies and procedures are being followed. And the necessary disciplinary action will be taken for any employee found in transgression of our disciplinary code.

“The rumours of workforce reduction to cut a shift are untrue. And should there be any termination of an associate’s contract due to the fraud investigation, we will recruit and upskill new associates, ensuring business continuity.

“The integrity of Bemas is critical to our value proposition as an employer. Its core function is to guarantee that our employees and their families have access to the best possible healthcare,” said BMW Group South Africa.

