Nurkovic’s sacking above board, says Royal AM

Royal AM have insisted there is nothing wrong with terminating Samir Nurkovic’s contract and they are more than happy to pay what is due to him.

Nurkovic has lodged a claim with Fifa after his contract was terminated by the KwaZulu-Natal club after a 30-day notice (23 September-23 October).

The Serbian’s legal team cried foul this week to Sunday World and claimed Nurkovic was not paid “a single rand by Royal AM”, despite signing a contract that commenced on 1 July 2022 after his spell with Kaizer Chiefs.

For their side of the story, Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize referred this newspaper to the club’s lawyer, Leruma Thobejane, who stated that Royal AM’s decision was justified.

“We have a clause here that says we are entitled to terminate your contract if we are of the view that you are unable to perform your duties,” explained Thobejane, who went on to claim that Nurkovic was on leave since the beginning of his contract without giving the club reasons for his absence.

“Royal AM did not have the bank details and he was phoned but he didn’t give it to them. He was WhatsApped and he didn’t give them until the president [Mkhize] herself, asked him. Immediately he responded.

“He was told in no uncertain terms that whatever is due to him in the form of remuneration will be paid at the end of the notice period. Because from day one, he had not availed himself for work, so what salaries were owed to him? It’d be something else if someone comes to work and he’s injured… but what I know is that he did not honour his contract,” added Thobejane.

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa

